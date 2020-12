Richard rushed for 11 yards on four carries and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Richard handled primary backup duties at running back with Josh Jacobs (ankle) sidelined, but the former was dealt just five touches in 32 offensive snaps Sunday. Fill-in starter Devontae Booker couldn't get much going either with 51 total yards on 17 touches, but he figures to remain the No. 1 option in Week 14 against the Colts if Jacobs is forced to miss another contest.