Richard (illness) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

This will become official when the Raiders reveal their inactives list around 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. This illness isn't related to COVID-19. Richard's absence leaves Josh Jacobs, Devontae Booker and fullback Alec Ingold as the lone options in the backfield.