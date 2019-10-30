Raiders' Jalen Richard: Notches 24 receiving yards in loss
Richard rushed for three yards on one carry and caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Texans.
Richard posted a season high in receiving yards after being limited earlier in the week with a minor ankle issue, but fellow backup DeAndre Washington handled three more touches than Richard despite logging only nine offensive snaps. Regardless of Washington's involvement, Richard's upside in a change-of-pace role out of Oakland's backfield will be capped for as long as rookie Josh Jacobs remains at full strength.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Cleared to play•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Pops up on injury report•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Dealt three touches in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Limited to 11 snaps in London•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Held to 18 total yards in win•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Catches all three targets in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.