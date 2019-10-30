Richard rushed for three yards on one carry and caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Texans.

Richard posted a season high in receiving yards after being limited earlier in the week with a minor ankle issue, but fellow backup DeAndre Washington handled three more touches than Richard despite logging only nine offensive snaps. Regardless of Washington's involvement, Richard's upside in a change-of-pace role out of Oakland's backfield will be capped for as long as rookie Josh Jacobs remains at full strength.