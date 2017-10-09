Raiders' Jalen Richard: Notches season-high nine carries
Richard rushed nine times for 37 yards and failed to catch either of his two targets during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
With fellow running back DeAndre Washington sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Richard logged a season-high in both offensive snaps (25) and touches (nine), but his fantasy output remained limited as he failed to find the end zone. Richard also averaged more yards per carry than starter Marshawn Lynch, though the veteran vultured a rushing touchdown. Richard could see his volume dip in Week 6 against the Chargers if Washington is able to return.
