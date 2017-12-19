Raiders' Jalen Richard: Notches two receptions against Cowboys
Richard caught two passes on as many targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Richard failed to earn a single carry out of the Raiders' backfield for a second consecutive week, while he's totaled just three carries throughout the past four games combined. The second-year running back has now logged more receiving yards (236) than rushing yards (233) through 14 games this season. It'll be tough for Richard to see a significant increase in volume against the Eagles in Week 16, as starter Marshawn Lynch and fellow backup DeAndre Washington both remain at full health.
