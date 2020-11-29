site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-jalen-richard-officially-out-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Officially out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
at
11:35 am ET 1 min read
Richard (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
This illness hasn't been linked to COVID-19, so Richard has a chance to return next week against the Jets. Josh Jacobs should handle a lion's share of the backfield work Sunday, while Devontae Booker and to a lesser extent Alec Ingold rotate in.
More News
19M ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read