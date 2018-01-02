Raiders' Jalen Richard: One touch in Week 17
Richard did not log a single carry in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers, but he caught his lone target for six yards.
Richard was not involved in the Raiders' offensive game plan during their season finale as he logged just six snaps following a Week 16 performance in which he lost a pair of fumbles. The second-year running back earned zero carries in three of the team's last four games, relying on his role as a pass catcher and punt returner to produce any sort of fantasy value. He finishes the 2017 campaign with 56 rushes for 275 yards and one touchdown to go along with 27 receptions (on 36 targets) for 256 yards and a score. Richard outpaced fellow backup DeAndre Washington in total yardage throughout the season, but the latter was more consistently used as the No. 2 option behind starter Marshawn Lynch. Richard will be on the last year of his rookie contract in 2018 before becoming a restricted free agent, while the Raiders' offense could be in line for several changes due to the upcoming change at head coach.
