Richard rushed twice for four yards and brought in all four of his targets for 45 yards in the Raiders' 34-3 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

The game flow worked out perfectly for Richard, who excels as a passing down and change-of-pace back. He finished with the team lead in receptions and receiving yardage despite modest totals in both categories, a testament to the struggles of the Raiders offense overall. The 25-year-old now has a career-high 43 receptions on the season and figures to continue logging a consistent workload in that department, especially given how often the Raiders are likely to find themselves facing sizable deficits.