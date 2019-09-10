Richard gained three yards on his only carry, and did not record a catch during Monday's 24-16 win against the Broncos.

For those hoping that Richard could salvage value in deeper leagues because of pass-catching upside, Monday night's result was alarming to say the least. Rookie Josh Jacobs utterly dominated the running back workload against Denver, seizing 24 of the position group's 27 touches after Richard had seven games with at least nine touches in 2018. Oakland's Week 2 opponent would offer an encouraging matchup for Richard's playing style if he were to see an unexpected spike in involvement, as Kansas City allowed the eighth-most running back receptions last year.