Richard was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a chest injury.
Richard didn't receive a carry or a target before exiting in the first half. He gets most of his tread on passing downs, and now Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker are the only remaining tailbacks for Las Vegas.
