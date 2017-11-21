Raiders' Jalen Richard: Plays just 11 offensive snaps versus Patriots
Richard rushed for 19 yards on four carries to go along with two receptions on three targets for nine yards during Sunday's blowout loss to the Patriots.
Richard was given a touch on more than half of his offensive snaps in Week 11, but he was on the field for just 11 plays while fellow backup DeAndre Washington logged 24 snaps. After earning double-digit touches against both the Bills and Chiefs just a few weeks ago, Richard's role in the Raiders' offense has been reduced throughout the team's past two contests. His fantasy value figures to remain limited to deeper leagues once again in Week 12 against the Broncos.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 14 yards•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Logs double-digit touches in Lynch's absence•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Set to share load with Washington in Week 8•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Contributes 76 total yards Thursday•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Accounts for 27 receiving yards in Week 6 loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Notches season-high nine carries•
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...