Richard rushed for 19 yards on four carries to go along with two receptions on three targets for nine yards during Sunday's blowout loss to the Patriots.

Richard was given a touch on more than half of his offensive snaps in Week 11, but he was on the field for just 11 plays while fellow backup DeAndre Washington logged 24 snaps. After earning double-digit touches against both the Bills and Chiefs just a few weeks ago, Richard's role in the Raiders' offense has been reduced throughout the team's past two contests. His fantasy value figures to remain limited to deeper leagues once again in Week 12 against the Broncos.