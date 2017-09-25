Raiders' Jalen Richard: Plays just six offensive snaps in Week 3
Richard rushed for four yards on two carries and caught one pass on as many targets for four yards during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
Richard appeared to be in line for additional work as a change-of-pace back behind Marshawn Lynch after racking up 109 total yards and a touchdown during last week's win over the Jets, but Richard saw just six offensive snaps in Week 3 while fellow backup DeAndre Washington led the team in targets (six) and played 16 snaps. The Raiders rushed for just 32 yards on 13 yards throughout the entire game, as the offense as a whole felt out of sync. Washington may be similarly used in the passing game again in Week 4 if the Raiders fall behind at Denver, further limiting Richard's potential value as their third option at running back.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Produces 109 yards on eight touches•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Splits backup duties Week 1•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Listed at No. 2 on RB depth chart•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Carries three times•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Shut down by Cards•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Third-stringer thus far•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...