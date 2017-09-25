Richard rushed for four yards on two carries and caught one pass on as many targets for four yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Redskins.

Richard appeared to be in line for additional work as a change-of-pace back behind Marshawn Lynch after racking up 109 total yards and a touchdown during last week's win over the Jets, but Richard saw just six offensive snaps in Week 3 while fellow backup DeAndre Washington led the team in targets (six) and played 16 snaps. The Raiders rushed for just 32 yards on 13 yards throughout the entire game, as the offense as a whole felt out of sync. Washington may be similarly used in the passing game again in Week 4 if the Raiders fall behind at Denver, further limiting Richard's potential value as the third option at running back.