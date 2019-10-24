Raiders' Jalen Richard: Pops up on injury report
Richard was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Richard didn't show up on the Raiders' initial injury report Wednesday, so his limited listing may indicate that he suffered the ankle issue at some point during Thursday's session. Meanwhile, top back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) didn't practice for the second straight day, though the rookie said afterward that he plans on suiting up Sunday against the Texans. The Raiders should offer more clarity on the Week 8 statuses of both Jacobs and Richard at the conclusion of Friday's practice.
