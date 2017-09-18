Richard had six carries for 58 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 51 yards (two targets) in Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets.

Richard displayed similar explosiveness last season when he ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the first carry of his career. He finished the year with five carries of 20-plus yards and a 5.9 average on only 83 totes, but he and DeAndre Washington both struggled when a Latavius Murray injury forced them into larger roles. Richard finds himself in a similar position this season behind Marshawn Lynch, though he's at least making an early case to get more change-of-pace work than Washington. Richard had gains of 51 and 39 yards while Sunday's game was still somewhat competitive, but five of his eight touches occurred on the garbage-time final drive.