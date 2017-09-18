Raiders' Jalen Richard: Produces 109 yards on eight touches
Richard had six carries for 58 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 51 yards (two targets) in Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets.
Richard displayed similar explosiveness last season when he ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the first carry of his career. He finished the year with five carries of 20-plus yards and a 5.9 average on only 83 totes, but he and DeAndre Washington both struggled when a Latavius Murray injury forced them into larger roles. Richard finds himself in a similar position this season behind Marshawn Lynch, though he's at least making an early case to get more change-of-pace work than Washington. Richard had gains of 51 and 39 yards while Sunday's game was still somewhat competitive, but five of his eight touches occurred on the garbage-time final drive.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Splits backup duties Week 1•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Listed at No. 2 on RB depth chart•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Carries three times•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Shut down by Cards•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Third-stringer thus far•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Learning from veteran newcomers•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...