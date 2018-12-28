Richard (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

As anticipated, Richard's status for the season finale in Kansas City was never in much peril after he was limited by an ankle issue at Wednesday's practice. With a full session now under his belt, Richard should reprise his duties as the top change-of-pace option behind starting running back Doug Martin. The No. 2 role hasn't prevented Richard from offering utility in deeper leagues the past four weeks, as he's cleared 50 yards from scrimmage on three occasions and hauled in 13 receptions in total.

