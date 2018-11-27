Raiders' Jalen Richard: Quiet in loss
Richard gained one yard on his lone carry and caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.
Richard hadn't been dealt less than four touches since playing just eight offensive snaps in Week 2, so his lack of involvement Sunday came as a bit of a surprise especially given the game flow. The Raiders spent the entire second half in comeback mode, but rookie receiver Marcell Ateman hogged a majority of the looks from quarterback Derek Carr with 10 targets. Oakland could be playing from behind again in Week 13 against the 9-2 Chiefs.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Gets going on ground•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 59 yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Paces team in receptions, receiving yardage•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Eight catches in Week 8 loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Could see more involvement•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Contributes in passing game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...