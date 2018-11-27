Richard gained one yard on his lone carry and caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.

Richard hadn't been dealt less than four touches since playing just eight offensive snaps in Week 2, so his lack of involvement Sunday came as a bit of a surprise especially given the game flow. The Raiders spent the entire second half in comeback mode, but rookie receiver Marcell Ateman hogged a majority of the looks from quarterback Derek Carr with 10 targets. Oakland could be playing from behind again in Week 13 against the 9-2 Chiefs.