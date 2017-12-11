Raiders' Jalen Richard: Quiet in Week 14
Richard failed to earn a single touch in 15 offensive snaps played during Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.
Richard logged more snaps than fellow backup running back DeAndre Washington for the first time since Week 9, but such a feat didn't translate to production as the former failed to record neither a rushing attempt nor reception. Richard's lack of involvement in the Raiders' offense doesn't bode well for his Week 15 outlook against the Cowboys, though he figures to continue serving as the team's punt returner.
