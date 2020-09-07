Richard will line up as the No. 2 running back with the Raiders and is also expected to return punts, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Richard faced competition for his pass-catching role in training camp, as the team drafted former wide receiver Lynn Bowden to play running back and signed Theo Riddick in August. However, due to a favorable contract and his own merit, Richard secured the No. 2 job behind Josh Jacobs. Last season, Derek Carr completed 92 passes to running backs, and Richard accounted for 36 of those receptions while DeAndre Washington logged 36 as well. Washington is no longer with the team, though, so even if Jacobs increases his pass-catching work like he plans, there there should be enough volume for Richard to either stay steady or enjoy an increase in targets.