Raiders' Jalen Richard: Returning to Oakland
Richard signed his second-round tender from the Raiders on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Richard has been adept as a change-of-pace and pass-catching running back in three seasons with the Raiders. He was especially impressive in 2018, hauling in 68 of his 81 targets for 607 yards (84 percent catch rate, 7.5 yards per catch). Considering other teams would have had to cough up a second-round pick if they extended an offer sheet to Richard, it's no surprise he found no takers on the market. With uncertainty regarding Marshawn Lynch returning to Oakland, the Raiders signed Isaiah Crowell to a one-year contract last month. As it stands, Crowell and Richard will handle the bulk of the RB touches in the fall.
