Raiders' Jalen Richard: Season-high in offensive yards
Richard amounted 61 yards rushing on 11 attempts, adding three catches for 32 yards during Sunday's 23-21 win against Arizona.
The third-year scatback far exceeded his previous season-high in rushing yards (24), dicing up the Cardinals' bottom-five rush defense for 5.5 yards per carry. The vast majority of Richard's fantasy value this season can be attributed to his contributions as a pass catcher, with nearly 80 percent of his offensive production coming from receiving yards. Oakland's Week 12 opponent, Baltimore has dominated against the pass all year, and running backs have been no exception. Richard has his work cut out for him going up against a Ravens defense that's allowed an NFL-low 258 receiving yards to the position in 2018.
