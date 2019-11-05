Richard caught three of four targets for 56 yards and ran twice for 12 yards Sunday in the Raiders' 31-24 win over the Lions.

Lead back Josh Jacobs (28 carries, two targets) once again took on a heavy workload, but there was still enough room for Richard to play a third of the Raiders' offensive snaps as a change-of-pace back. Richard capitalized on the few touches he received, setting a new season high with 70 total yards. Jacobs is managing a shoulder injury heading into a Thursday night matchup with the Chargers in Week 10, but since he's still expected to play and take on a normal snap count, Richard probably won't be in store for an enhanced role.