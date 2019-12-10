Richard rushed for 28 yards on seven carries and caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans.

Richard's Week 14 outlook was a bit more promising heading into Sunday's tilt with rookie Josh Jacobs (shoulder) sidelined, but DeAndre Washington turned out to be the primary beneficiary during Jacobs' absence. Although Richard logged a season-high nine touches, Washington compiled 53 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries to go along with six receptions for 43 yards on seven targets. Washington could once again see the bulk of the workload if Jacobs remains out in Week 15 versus the Jaguars, while Richard simply appears to be a change-of-pace option.