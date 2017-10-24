Richard and DeAndre Washington are expected to split all of the snaps out of the backfield for the Raiders in Sunday's game against the Bills, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

With the NFL upholding Marshawn Lynch's one-game suspension stemming from his contact with an official in the Week 7 win over the Chiefs, the Raiders appear set to take a tandem approach to the backfield in the absence of their lead back. After Lynch's ejection from the Week 7 contest, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio distributed the running-back snaps about as evenly as possible, with Richard logging 26 to Washington's 25. Richard used his biggest workload of the season to collect 31 yards on nine carries and another 45 yards on four receptions. Though both running backs have been utilized in the passing game this season, Richard is the more explosive of the two and probably represents the higher-upside fantasy play. However, if the two do in fact split the snaps again in Week 8, Richard's ceiling for production would be somewhat limited.