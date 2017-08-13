Raiders' Jalen Richard: Shut down by Cards
Richard had five carries for seven yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Arizona.
DeAndre Washington started in place of Marshawn Lynch and took the first carry, but he then split work with Richard throughout the rest of the first half. Washington reportedly has been getting more second-team reps during training camp, and his Saturday performance (five carries for 16 yards) was at least better than Richard's on paper. The two second-year backs likely would split work in the event of a Lynch injury, and it's possible they'll share backup snaps while Lynch is healthy. That being said, Washington seems to have an early edge in the competition for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Third-stringer thus far•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Learning from veteran newcomers•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Won't necessarily see role expand•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 11 yards in loss to Texans•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Quiet in loss at Denver•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Suits up Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...