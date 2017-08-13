Richard had five carries for seven yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Arizona.

DeAndre Washington started in place of Marshawn Lynch and took the first carry, but he then split work with Richard throughout the rest of the first half. Washington reportedly has been getting more second-team reps during training camp, and his Saturday performance (five carries for 16 yards) was at least better than Richard's on paper. The two second-year backs likely would split work in the event of a Lynch injury, and it's possible they'll share backup snaps while Lynch is healthy. That being said, Washington seems to have an early edge in the competition for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.