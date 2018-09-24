Raiders' Jalen Richard: Snags six passes Sunday
Richard caught six of seven targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Richard tied Jordy Nelson for the team lead in receptions with six, bringing the former's total to 15 catches for 114 yards through the first three weeks of the regular season. Richard was uninvolved on the ground, however, while Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin combined for 28 carries. Richard has now logged two games with double-digit fantasy points in PPR scoring.
