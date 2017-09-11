Raiders' Jalen Richard: Splits backup duties Week 1
Richard rushed for 22 yards on five carries to go along with one reception for six yards on one target during Sunday's win over the Titans.
Richard outperformed fellow backup DeAndre Washington in the rushing game during the Raiders' Week 1 victory, as Richard averaged 4.4 yards per carry while Washington ran for just four yards on three attempts. As expected, Washington played more of a role in the passing game with two catches for 18 yards. Washington was given just two more snaps than Richard, as the duo combined to be on the field for 30 plays while starter Marshawn Lynch earned 32 snaps of his own. Richard's fantasy value figures to remain limited for as long as Lynch and Washington remain healthy.
