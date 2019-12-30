Play

Richard was spotted wearing a walking boot Monday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

It appears Richard was banged up during Sunday's season finale against the Broncos. The 26-year-old running back recorded three carries for 20 yards and caught both targets for 39 yards in the loss. No details about the nature of his injury have been revealed, but it's worth keeping an eye on since Richard will be an unrestricted free agent in March. He finished the year with 39 rushes for 145 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and 36 receptions for 323 yards.

