Richard (chest) didn't suit up in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Richard missed practice for the second straight day dealing with the chest injury he suffered in last week's win over the Broncos. Richard is now in danger of missing Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, which would mean Theo Riddick could be active for the contest. Richard will likely need to log some form of practice time Friday to have a chance to play in Week 11.
