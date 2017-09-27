Richard suffered a minor calf strain during the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Redskins, but the injury isn't expected to impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Richard went down with the injury in the fourth quarter, which may have explained why he saw just six offensive snaps after logging totals in the teens in Weeks 1 and 2. The calf issue may result in Richard's practice time being limited during the week, but even though he appears likely to suit up Sunday, he won't necessarily be in store for an uptick in snaps. Though Marshawn Lynch is the Raiders' clear top back, there isn't much separation on the depth chart between Richard and DeAndre Washington, who made an impact as a pass catcher in Week 3 with five grabs for 24 yards. It's certainly possible that head coach Jack Del Rio could be inclined to stick with Washington as the primary change-of-pace option ahead of a reasonably healthy Richard on Sunday.