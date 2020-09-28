Richard rushed for 14 yards on his only carry and caught all three of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots. He also registered a 22-yard kickoff return.

Richard earned a season-high four offensive touches as the Raiders trailed for the entirety of the second half in New England, but the reserve running back averaged only 2.7 yards per catch Sunday. He could see additional work in the passing game out of the backfield in Week 4 if the Raiders fall behind early to the undefeated Bills.