Raiders' Jalen Richard: Third-stringer thus far
Richard has been behind DeAndre Washington in the pecking order thus far in training camp, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Richard and Washington have seesawed between the second- and third-string running back spots on Oakland's depth chart since entering the league last season. While Richard finished with slightly more yards and one more touchdown, he and Washington took turns trying to get the hot hand behind Latavius Murray as rookies. With Marshawn Lynch in the fold this time around, both players figure destined for backup duties again, but it appears Washington has the early leg up on Richard for snaps. Like last year, Richard and Washington should see fairly fluid involvement, but their respective outputs during the preseason could determine who enters Week 1 as Lynch's top alternative.
