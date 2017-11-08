Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 14 yards
Richard rushed for 14 yards on five carries in Sunday's 27-24 win over Miami.
With Marshawn Lynch ejected early in Week 7 and suspended for Week 8, Richard accumulated 23 total touches. He fell back down to earth with Lynch back in the fold on Sunday. Richard finished second among Oakland's backs with 12 offensive snaps on Sunday, just three more than DeAndre Washington, but was still held to five or fewer touches for the fourth time this season. He has some utility as a receiver out of the backfield, but Washington occupies a similar role and the two likely eat into each others' opportunities.
