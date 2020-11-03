Richard took one carry for six yards and caught his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Browns.
Windy conditions in Cleveland forced the Raiders to rely on their ground game as Josh Jacobs amassed 128 yards on 31 carries, while Devontae Booker also contributed with five rushes for 29 yards. Richard actually out-snapped Booker by a small margin, but the former was limited to two touches after averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in a Week 7 loss to the Bucs.
