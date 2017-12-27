Richard racked up 42 yards on four carries and caught two passes on as many targets for 14 yards in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles. He also lost a pair of fumbles.

Richard had earned just eight total offensive touches in the Raiders' previous four contests combined, but the second-year running back was given additional chances behind starter Marshawn Lynch in Week 16 with fellow backup DeAndre Washington struggling as of late. As Oakland has fallen from playoff contention, Richard could see a similar workload in the Raiders' season finale against the Chargers on Sunday.