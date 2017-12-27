Richard racked up 42 yards on four carries and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles. He also lost a pair of fumbles.

Richard had earned just eight total offensive touches in the Raiders' previous four contests combined, but the second-year running back was given additional chances behind starter Marshawn Lynch in Week 16 with fellow backup DeAndre Washington struggling as of late. Though he was efficient with his touches, Richard's lack of ball security may close his window to usurp Washington for top backup duties in the Raiders' season finale against the Chargers.