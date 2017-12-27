Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 56 yards, but loses two fumbles
Richard racked up 42 yards on four carries and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles. He also lost a pair of fumbles.
Richard had earned just eight total offensive touches in the Raiders' previous four contests combined, but the second-year running back was given additional chances behind starter Marshawn Lynch in Week 16 with fellow backup DeAndre Washington struggling as of late. Though he was efficient with his touches, Richard's lack of ball security may close his window to usurp Washington for top backup duties in the Raiders' season finale against the Chargers.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Notches two receptions against Cowboys•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Quiet in Week 14•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals nine yards in Week 13•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Catches six-yard touchdown against Broncos•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Plays just 11 offensive snaps versus Patriots•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 14 yards•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.