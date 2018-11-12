Richard rushed three times for seven yards and added 52 more while hauling in five of his six targets in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers.

Richard led the team in receptions for the second straight week, thanks once again to garbage time. The 25-year-old saw just one of his targets in the first half, but as long as the Raiders are playing from behind most weeks, he should continue to have the chance to contribute via second-half dump-off passes, and he did here. The Southern Mississippi product has at least four catches and 45 yards in each of his last five games, all blowout losses.