Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 76 scrimmage yards
Richard carried four times for nine yards and caught five passes for an additional 67 yards during Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Bengals.
Richard did next to nothing on the ground, but he made an impact as a receiver, finishing second on the team in targets, catches and yards. His involvement in the passing game had been suppressed in recent weeks, so it was a good sign to see him included in the gameplan once more. Richard's role seems secure over the final games of the season and he'll look to remain involved as a pass catcher next Sunday against the Broncos.
