Play

Richard caught his lone target for seven yards and ran twice for no gain in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.

Rookie Josh Jacobs handled 23 carries for 112 yards and also caught three passes, limiting Richard to just a trio of touches in 16 offensive snaps. Expect Jacobs to continue overshadowing Richard in Week 12 against the Jets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories