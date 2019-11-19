Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals seven yards against Cincy
Richard caught his lone target for seven yards and ran twice for no gain in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.
Rookie Josh Jacobs handled 23 carries for 112 yards and also caught three passes, limiting Richard to just a trio of touches in 16 offensive snaps. Expect Jacobs to continue overshadowing Richard in Week 12 against the Jets.
