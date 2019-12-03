Richard took one carry for two yards and caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Richard also amassed 60 kickoff return yards on three attempts, but he was relatively uninvolved from an offensive standpoint just one week after leading the Raiders in receiving during a similar blowout loss to the Jets. Rookie starter Josh Jacobs handled 17 carries for 104 yards, limiting Richard and fellow backup DeAndre Washington to a combined seven touches between the two.