Raiders' Jalen Richard: Two touches vs. Chiefs
Richard took one carry for two yards and caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.
Richard also amassed 60 kickoff return yards on three attempts, but he was relatively uninvolved from an offensive standpoint just one week after leading the Raiders in receiving during a similar blowout loss to the Jets. Rookie starter Josh Jacobs handled 17 carries for 104 yards, limiting Richard and fellow backup DeAndre Washington to a combined seven touches between the two.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Leading receiver in blowout loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals seven yards against Cincy•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Leads team in receiving Thursday•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Season high in receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Notches 24 receiving yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Cleared to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...