Raiders' Jalen Richard: Unable to capitalize on game flow
Richard rushed for three yards on two carries and caught two passes for two yards on three targets in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Richard was relatively uninvolved in the Raiders' offensive gameplan for a second consecutive week, despite the silver and black falling behind by 18 points heading into the half. Fellow backup DeAndre Washington was a bit more productive on a similarly limited snap count, compiling 35 total yards on five touches while rookie Josh Jacobs handled a majority of the work out of the backfield once again. Jacobs picked up a groin injury, however, so Richard could see an uptick in reps with the first-team unit if the former were to miss any time.
