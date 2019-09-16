Richard rushed for three yards on two carries and caught two passes for two yards on three targets in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Richard was relatively uninvolved in the Raiders' offensive gameplan for a second consecutive week, despite the silver and black falling behind by 18 points heading into the half. Fellow backup DeAndre Washington was a bit more productive on a similarly limited snap count, compiling 35 total yards on five touches while rookie Josh Jacobs handled a majority of the work out of the backfield once again. Jacobs picked up a groin injury, however, so Richard could see an uptick in reps with the first-team unit if the former were to miss any time.