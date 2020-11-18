Richard (chest) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Richard left early in this past Sunday's win over the Broncos, but postgame X-rays didn't reveal a serious injury. Nevertheless, this could still force him to miss some time. Devontae Booker has usurped Richard as the No. 2 behind Josh Jacobs anyway, but Theo Riddick could be active for this Sunday's game against the Chiefs if Richard can't go.
