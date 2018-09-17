Richard rushed for three yards on two carries in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.

Richard was on the field for just eight offensive snaps as the Raiders played with a lead until a last-second field goal by the Broncos. The lack of involvement for Richard comes just one week after the reserve logged nine catches for 55 yards on 11 targets. In Week 2 Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin combined for 28 touches while quarterback Derek Carr attempted 32 passes, leaving little room for Richard to carve out a meaningful role in terms of fantasy production.