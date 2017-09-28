Richard (calf) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Richard's involvement in all drills Thursday should ease any worry that the minor calf strain he suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Redskins would force him to miss time. It's expected that Richard and DeAndre Washington will continue to split the snaps at running back when starter Marshawn Lynch is off the field, limiting the upside of both reserve runners. Richard is averaging just under six touches through the Raiders' first three contests.