Raiders' Jalen Richard: Upgraded to full practice Thursday
Richard (calf) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Richard's involvement in all drills Thursday should ease any worry that the minor calf strain he suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Redskins would force him to miss time. It's expected that Richard and DeAndre Washington will continue to split the snaps at running back when starter Marshawn Lynch is off the field, limiting the upside of both reserve runners. Richard is averaging just under six touches through the Raiders' first three contests.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Sustains minor calf strain•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Plays just six offensive snaps•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Produces 109 yards on eight touches•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Splits backup duties Week 1•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Listed at No. 2 on RB depth chart•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Carries three times•
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.