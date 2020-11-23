Richard (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Richard will be forced to miss his first game of the season due to a chest injury. With Theo Riddick (undisclosed) on the COVID-19 list, the Raiders won't have the benefit of much depth behind Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker on Sunday.
