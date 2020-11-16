Richard (chest) received negative results from his post-game X-rays, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Richard was forced out of Sunday's 37-12 win over the Broncos in the first half, before he had the opportunity to log a carry or be targeted. Devontae Booker impressed in his increased opportunity after Richard's departure, scoring twice while handling 16 carries for 81 yards. It's certainly encouraging that Richard's X-rays didn't reveal a serious injury, but a timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed.
