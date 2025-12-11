Adams (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Similar to his peer Jeremy Chinn (back), Adams was able to play through an injury in last Sunday's loss to the Broncos. The linebacker's limited session Friday matches his participation level with injury last week, meaning he is likely to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Eagles. The 2017 first-rounder will have one more opportunity to log a full practice and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game.