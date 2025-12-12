Adams (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Adams upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice and is all set to suit up for Sunday's game. Since the Raiders' Week 8 bye, the weakside linebacker has accumulated 13 tackles, including eight solo tackles, on 144 defensive snaps. In that time frame, the 30-year-old has hovered between a 20 and 50 percent defensive snap share, and his usage this week will likely fit into that category once again.