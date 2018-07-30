Raiders' James Butler: Inks deal with Oakland

Butler signed a contract with the Raiders on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Butler played his final college season at Iowa as a graduate transfer after a successful career at Nevada. Butler wasn't featured as much in the Hawkeyes' offense playing behind lead rusher Akrum Wadley, but he did have back-to-back season at Nevada with over 1,300 rushing yards and scored 22 total touchdowns in those two years.

