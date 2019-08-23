Raiders' James Butler: Leads team in rushing Thursday
Butler carried the ball 15 times for 56 yards and caught his only target for 30 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Packers.
With Oakland resting most of its starters, Butler got the start in the backfield and led the team in rushing and scrimmage yards. The second-year back couldn't get off the practice squad as a rookie, and Butler's chances of seeing significant action in the regular season in 2019 seem slim once again given the Raiders' depth at RB.
